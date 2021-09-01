Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lowestoft

Live

Published: 6:20 AM September 1, 2021

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Lowestoft.

Police released CCTV footage earlier this month showing a masked robber armed with a handgun demanding cash from a shop worker at a convenience store in Kirkley.

A man entered Young’s Convenience Store in Beaconsfield Road at 9.50pm on August 10 and asked the shop worker about alcohol and cigarettes, while placing a bag on the counter.

He then demanded that cash be put into the bag as he held what appeared to be a small handgun.

Police said the shop worker then walked out from behind the counter and the suspect backed away towards the door before brandishing a knife and then fleeing, leaving the bag behind.

A police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man, from Lowestoft, was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with this offence on August 27.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for questioning and subsequently bailed until October 14, pending further enquiries."

Information to East CID, quoting crime reference 43902/21, on 101.