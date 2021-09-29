News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Teen knocked off bike by man on mobility scooter

Published: 12:25 PM September 29, 2021    Updated: 12:38 PM September 29, 2021
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A 15-year-old was knocked off his bike by a man on a mobility scooter in Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

A 15-year-old boy was nearly hit by cars after he was knocked off his bike by a man on a mobility scooter. 

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday, September 18 in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft. 

Following a verbal altercation, the 15-year-old was knocked off his bicycle into the road by a man on a mobility scooter. 

The teenager was uninjured, but several motorists had to take action to avoid a collision. 

The man on the mobility scooter is described as white and aged between 35 and 40 years of age. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/52296/21. 

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101. 

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999. 

