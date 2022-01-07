Teen chased by security after trying to steal trolley of beer from Lidl

A teenager attempted to steal a trolley of beer from the Lidl in Peto Way, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

A teenager was chased by a security guard after attempting to steal a trolley full of beer from Lidl.

The incident occurred at 8.20pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Lidl supermarket on Peto Way, Lowestoft.

A male customer left the store with a trolley full of beer cases without paying.

After setting off the store alarm, a security guard in the store chased the teen who abandoned the shopping and left the area in a blue car.

The car is believed to be a Ford Fiesta and was parked in the North Quay Retail Park car park.

Believed to contain two further occupants, the car drove towards Lowestoft town centre.

The suspect is described as male, in his mid-to-late teens and of small build. He was wearing all dark clothing, a hat and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 or by emailing Jade.Fisher1@suffolk.police.uk, quoting reference number 37/73984/21.