News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Appeal for witnesses after teenage boy attacked by man

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:08 PM March 19, 2021   
boots loddon

The attack happened outside Boots the pharmacy in Loddon. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a man.

The attack happened on Loddon high street outside Boots on Wednesday, March 17 at 08.30am.

The victim was walking to school when he was approached by a man who attacked him and left the high street.

The teenager sustained minor injuries and officers are currently making enquiries into the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact PC Amy Durrant at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 36/17273/21.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
ashten rose burgess face of ratchet 2021

16-year-old girl becomes face of fashion brand

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home...

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon