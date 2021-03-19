Appeal for witnesses after teenage boy attacked by man

Published: 12:08 PM March 19, 2021

The attack happened outside Boots the pharmacy in Loddon. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was attacked by a man.

The attack happened on Loddon high street outside Boots on Wednesday, March 17 at 08.30am.

The victim was walking to school when he was approached by a man who attacked him and left the high street.

The teenager sustained minor injuries and officers are currently making enquiries into the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact PC Amy Durrant at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 36/17273/21.