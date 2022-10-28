Lowestoft man jailed for three years after grooming teenage girl

A Lowestoft man has been jailed for three years for assaulting and grooming a teenage girl.

Reece Mason, 29 and from Marine Parade, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today (October 28) following an incident on April 25 at Kirkley Fen Park in Southwell Road.

A teenage girl was walking alone when she was approached by Mason who had a conversation with her and took her phone to get her phone number.

He then called her, sent her a number of messages before approaching her again in the park and touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

The incident left the victim traumatised and shaken.

Following enquiries, Mason was arrested the same day and taken to Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching and meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming - both will lie on file.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Mason plead not guilty to one of the sexual offences and the grooming offence but guilty to the other sexual offence.

The judge sentenced him to a custodial term of three years in jail and an extended period on licence of a further four years.

DI Matt Adams from Lowestoft CID said: "The victim showed great courage in coming forward and I hope today’s result offers some form of closure for them.

"I am sure the incident will stay with her for a long time but truly hope the fact that Mason has paid for his actions will encourage them to remain strong and brave.

"This case shows that police will investigate reports of sexual offences thoroughly, with officers working closely with the victims of such offences to bring offenders to justice.”