Teenager arrested after girl assaulted during robbery

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery in Lowestoft.

Police were called to Trafalgar Street at 1.40am on Monday, August 1, following reports of a robbery.

A 16-year-old girl was approached by a group of teenagers, believed to be three males and two females.

One of the males assaulted the victim before taking her wallet, stealing the cash inside and then discarding it

The group then fled the area on foot.

On Monday, August 8, an 18-year-old from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning and released on police bail until Wednesday, August 31.