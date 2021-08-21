News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations ongoing after moped stolen and crashed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:00 AM August 21, 2021   
Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google

Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

Investigations are ongoing after a moped was stolen from the driveway of a home and later involved in a crash.

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident, which happened in Carlton Colville on June 15.

A red Honda moped was stolen from a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm before it was involved in a crash with a Renault Megane car on Tom Crisp Way just before 5pm.

One of the riders of the moped fled the scene while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

This week, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Any information should be given to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 31755/21, on 101.

Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

