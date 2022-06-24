Teenage boy assaulted in Beccles skatepark

Police are searching for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted at Beccles skatepark - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been assaulted in a skatepark in Beccles leaving him with injuries.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police confirmed it was searching for information about the incident which happened between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, May 14.

Appeal after 15 yo assaulted at #Beccles skatepark on 14 May btw 1pm & 2pm. Sustained bruising to his lower back, ribs & cheek Witnesses: quote crime no. 37/29515/22; Katie.Brewer@suffolk.police.uk, go online https://t.co/EFkdIyAEER or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or 101 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) June 24, 2022

The victim was left with bruising to his lower back, ribs and cheek following the incident.

Anyone with information have been urged to quote crime reference number 37/29515/22 and contact Katie.Brewer@suffolk.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or dial 101.