Teenage boy assaulted in Beccles skatepark
Published: 1:44 PM June 24, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A 15-year-old boy has been assaulted in a skatepark in Beccles leaving him with injuries.
In a tweet, Lowestoft Police confirmed it was searching for information about the incident which happened between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, May 14.
The victim was left with bruising to his lower back, ribs and cheek following the incident.
Anyone with information have been urged to quote crime reference number 37/29515/22 and contact Katie.Brewer@suffolk.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or dial 101.