Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teenage boy assaulted in Beccles skatepark

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:44 PM June 24, 2022
The skatepark has now opened in Beccles. Picture: Nik Rose

Police are searching for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted at Beccles skatepark - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been assaulted in a skatepark in Beccles leaving him with injuries.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police confirmed it was searching for information about the incident which happened between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, May 14.

The victim was left with bruising to his lower back, ribs and cheek following the incident.

Anyone with information have been urged to quote crime reference number 37/29515/22 and contact Katie.Brewer@suffolk.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or dial 101.

