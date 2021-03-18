News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teenager hit on the head and verbally assaulted

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:17 PM March 18, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM March 18, 2021
rigbourne hill beccles assault

The assault happened on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was hit on the head and verbally assaulted by another teenager.

It happened on Tuesday, March 16 on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail pending further enquiries to answer on 13 April.

Anyone who witnessed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/13034/21

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home...

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Estate owner and rewilding advocate Lord Somerleyton, who is helping with a huge re-wilding project

Farming | Video

Buffaloes, ponies and pigs roam free in lakeside rewilding scheme

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon