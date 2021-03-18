Teenager hit on the head and verbally assaulted

Published: 5:17 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM March 18, 2021

The assault happened on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was hit on the head and verbally assaulted by another teenager.

It happened on Tuesday, March 16 on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail pending further enquiries to answer on 13 April.

Anyone who witnessed the assault should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/13034/21