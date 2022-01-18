Boys, 16 and 13, admit stealing moped prior to crash

Two teenagers have appeared in court after a moped was stolen from the driveway of a home and later involved in a crash in Lowestoft.

A red Honda moped was stolen from a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm on June 15.

The moped was spotted later in the afternoon in the Pakefield area.

At the time, a police spokesman said: "At about 4.50pm, the moped was located being ridden by two boys in the Stradbroke Road area.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police and drove off. Officers did not pursue the vehicle."

At 4.54pm, police received reports of a crash on Tom Crisp Way, involving the stolen moped and a Renault Megane car.

Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The driver of the car was not injured.

One of the riders of the moped fled the scene, while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

With a teenage boy later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, investigations have been continuing for more than six months.

Last week, two teenagers pleaded guilty to offences at Norwich Youth Court.

A 16-year-old, from Lowestoft - who was riding the stolen moped as a 15-year-old at the time of the crash, and cannot be named for legal reasons - suffered a broken leg and was sentenced at Norwich Youth Court on Monday, January 10.

A police spokesman said: "For aggravated vehicle taking, the result was a referral order to Suffolk youth offender panel for eight months.

"He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, with compensation of £175.

"For driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without a third party insurance, his driving licence was endorsed."

The passenger on the stolen moped was a 13-year-old boy from Lowestoft, who also can't be named for legal reasons.

He also appeared at Norwich Youth Court last Monday, January 10.

For "being carried in or on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent" he was referred to the Suffolk Youth Offender panel for four months, with compensation of £175 to be paid.