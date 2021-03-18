News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teenagers arrested after baseball bat used to smash front door

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:35 PM March 18, 2021   
front door smashed gresham road lowestoft

A front door was smashed with a baseball bat on Gresham Road in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Two young men have been arrested after a series of disturbances, including a baseball bat being used to smash a front door.

The incident happened on Gresham Road, Beccles on Saturday, March 13 at 5.15pm.

A number of youths had been causing a disturbance in the street and during the incident a baseball bat was used to smash the front door of a house on the same road.

Officers made enquiries and have arrested two 17-year-old males on suspicion of public order offences.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries until 7 April.

You may also want to watch:

Enquires are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident and can provide further information should contact Beccles police, quoting crime number 37/12412/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger at waste dumped in alleyway
  2. 2 Cash stolen after burglars raid bedroom of town flat
  3. 3 Partner's gift to hospital in memory of Rhiannon, 28, who died of cancer
  1. 4 Riverside pub saved as 1,400 buy shares in £600,000 appeal
  2. 5 16-year-old girl becomes face of fashion brand
  3. 6 Couple who met at youth club celebrate 60 year anniversary
  4. 7 Royal Mail hires dozens more drivers to deliver covid tests
  5. 8 Workshop supervisor sentenced for stealing from employer
  6. 9 Beach huts in Belgravia! How a Suffolk town has inspired a top London hotel
  7. 10 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home...

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Estate owner and rewilding advocate Lord Somerleyton, who is helping with a huge re-wilding project

Farming | Video

Buffaloes, ponies and pigs roam free in lakeside rewilding scheme

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
A Pakefield man has warned others after becoming victim of a delivery and banking scam.

Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon