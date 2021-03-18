Teenagers arrested after baseball bat used to smash front door

Published: 2:35 PM March 18, 2021

A front door was smashed with a baseball bat on Gresham Road in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Two young men have been arrested after a series of disturbances, including a baseball bat being used to smash a front door.

The incident happened on Gresham Road, Beccles on Saturday, March 13 at 5.15pm.

A number of youths had been causing a disturbance in the street and during the incident a baseball bat was used to smash the front door of a house on the same road.

Officers made enquiries and have arrested two 17-year-old males on suspicion of public order offences.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries until 7 April.

Enquires are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident and can provide further information should contact Beccles police, quoting crime number 37/12412/21.