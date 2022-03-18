Four 'criminally active' teens sentenced for burglary at Lowestoft home

Four teenagers were sentenced for a string of offences including a burglary at a home in Clifton Road, in Lowestoft. - Credit: PA

Four “criminally active” teenagers were sentenced for a string of offences including a burglary where a mobile phone, laptop and kitchen knives were stolen.

The group, two 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl and two 16-year-olds, one boy and one girl, appeared at Norwich Youth Court on Tuesday, March 14, where they were sentenced to a 12-month Youth Referral Order.

They were also given a compensation order for £280, £250, £250 and £225 for all the victims who were affected by their offending.

The four juveniles were charged in connection with a burglary at a home on Clifton Road in Lowestoft back in September 2021.

They all pleaded guilty and had a number of other offences taken into consideration at sentencing after they all previously chose to engage with the Operation Converter team.

One 16-year-old had nine offences take into consideration including, amongst other offences, of attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Another 16-year-old had 10 offences taken into consideration including, amongst others, two counts of assault, two of common assault and two of criminal damage.

A 15-year-old had 11 other offences taken into consideration including, amongst others, five counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of criminal damage and two of assault.

Another 15-year-old had seven offences taken into consideration including, amongst others, three of common assault and one of attempted burglary.

Duncan Etchells from the Operation Converter team said: “All four were criminally active in the local area and once arrested, interviewed and released under investigation we were able to work with them to address their criminality.

“Although we would not want to criminalise any youngsters if we can help it, our intervention with these four has led to them being dealt with robustly but more importantly has deterred them all from reoffending, which is just as important in our line of work.

"I only hope they’ve learned their lesson and don’t reoffend again. I’m sure that will help both them as individuals and the wider community.”

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then taken into consideration at sentencing.

