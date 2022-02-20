Teens 'under investigation' after arson and burglaries at school sites

Fire crews and police attended Poplars Primary School in Lowestoft earlier this month to deal with a blaze on the roof. - Credit: Mick Howes

Four teenage boys remain "under investigation" following an arson and burglaries at two school sites.

Investigations are continuing in connection with an arson attack at Poplars Primary School in St Margarets Road, Lowestoft, on Sunday, October 3, and two burglaries at the Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics on Blyford Road, Lowestoft over the weekend of October 16/17/18.

Police and firefighters responded following a deliberate blaze at Poplars Primary at 8.30pm on October 3, which caused significant damage to the school roof.

The Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics logo. - Credit: Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics

Officers were also called to Benjamin Britten after suspects entered "an outbuilding on two separate occasions" and smashed a window with "food and drink items stolen, or thrown out of the window".

Investigations led to three 14-year-old boys from Lowestoft being arrested on October 21. They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on November 24 and later "released under investigation."

This week a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and the boys remain under investigation."