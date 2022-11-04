News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Tennis racquet stolen after window smashed in burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:14 PM November 4, 2022
London Road North in Lowestoft.

Burglars smashed a window and stole a tennis racquet from inside a town centre property.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a burglary in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 6pm on Friday, October 28 and 7am on Saturday, October 29 a window was smashed at a property in London Road North.

"Someone then reached in through the window and an old tennis racquet was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/69440/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

