Sunglasses, gift cards and mobile phone stolen from vehicles

An insecure VW vehicle that had been parked on a driveway on Longbeach Drive in Carlton Colville was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Police have urged motorists to keep their vehicles locked and to remove items on display after two thefts.

It comes after two vehicles were targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft.

Officers are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after vehicles parked in Carlton Colville and Kirkley were targeted during thefts over the weekend.

An insecure VW vehicle that had been parked on a driveway on Longbeach Drive in Carlton Colville was targeted between 10pm on Friday, February 11 and 3am on Saturday, February 12 with sunglasses and gift cards stolen from within.

A mobile phone was taken from an unlocked vehicle parked on a driveway on Kirkley Run about 2am on Saturday, February 12.

Police said the mobile phone was found discarded in a garden nearby, with "three unknown males" caught on security cameras entering the unlocked vehicle.

A spokesman said: "Police are reminding residents to remove valuable items from their vehicles, ensuring the vehicles are locked and the locks have engaged."

Information to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 9080/22 or 9055/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.