News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Pushchair and camera among items stolen from cars in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:50 PM September 7, 2021   
A camera and lens were stolen from the boot of a Mercedes that had been parked outside a home in Hervey Street, Lowestoft

A camera and lens were stolen from the boot of a Mercedes that had been parked outside a home in Hervey Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being urged to lock up their vehicles and to ensure that all items have been removed following a recent spate of overnight thefts.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a series of separate thefts from vehicles in Lowestoft.

A camera and lens were stolen from the boot of a Mercedes that had been parked outside a home in Hervey Street, Lowestoft, at sometime between 5pm on September 4 and 9.30am on September 5.

Entry was also gained to a Mercedes parked on Minden Road, Lowestoft between 8pm on September 4 and 9am September 5 with a pushchair stolen from the boot.

A glasses case, perfume and Aux wire were stolen after entry was gained to a Fiesta parked on Sandringham Road in Lowestoft between 7pm on September 5 and 11am on September 6.

A police spokesman said: "Always ensure valuable items are removed from vehicles.

"Lock doors and check the locks have engaged."

Most Read

  1. 1 Burberry advert filmed in Lowestoft wins global prize
  2. 2 Dementia day care centre boss vows to continue late sister's legacy
  3. 3 ‘We have overcome so much to have our family – just thinking about it makes me tear’
  1. 4 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  2. 5 Town's bike bookstore creates new chapter in the story of print
  3. 6 Revamped bar reopens with burger brand link-up to make town 'party central'
  4. 7 Could last empty unit at Gateway Retail Park be filled soon?
  5. 8 Former Lowestoft restaurant and nightclub could reopen
  6. 9 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  7. 10 Man wanted on recall to prison arrested

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/48998/21, 37/49115/21 and 37/49207/21 via 101.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Retail

Banksy artwork increases price of empty Lowestoft store by £200,000

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft

Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Hollingsworth Road

Suffolk Live

Man assaulted in Lowestoft by three males

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A person in handcuffs after a police arrest.

Suffolk Constabulary

Teen arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon