Pushchair and camera among items stolen from cars in Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
Motorists are being urged to lock up their vehicles and to ensure that all items have been removed following a recent spate of overnight thefts.
Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a series of separate thefts from vehicles in Lowestoft.
A camera and lens were stolen from the boot of a Mercedes that had been parked outside a home in Hervey Street, Lowestoft, at sometime between 5pm on September 4 and 9.30am on September 5.
Entry was also gained to a Mercedes parked on Minden Road, Lowestoft between 8pm on September 4 and 9am September 5 with a pushchair stolen from the boot.
A glasses case, perfume and Aux wire were stolen after entry was gained to a Fiesta parked on Sandringham Road in Lowestoft between 7pm on September 5 and 11am on September 6.
A police spokesman said: "Always ensure valuable items are removed from vehicles.
"Lock doors and check the locks have engaged."
Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/48998/21, 37/49115/21 and 37/49207/21 via 101.