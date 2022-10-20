Thief smashes car window to steal handbag before dumping items

A handbag has been stolen from a car parked in Woods Loke West in Lowestoft - Credit: Google/PA

A thief stole a handbag from a parked car after smashing the front passenger window.

The incident happened in Lowestoft at Woods Loke West near Peto Way on Wednesday, October 19, between 8.35am and 8.45am.

The suspect smashed the window of the car and stole an orange handbag.

Items from the handbag were found in Woods Loke East suggesting the thief crossed Peto Way before dumping the belongings.

The bag contained a purple purse and cards inside were later used on Oxford Road and St Peters Road where CCTV enquiries are under way.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has images or footage which could help, to come forward and contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/67152/22.