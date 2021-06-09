News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Two town centre stores targeted by thieves overnight

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:34 PM June 9, 2021   
The Works, in Lowestoft, was raided by thieves overnight.

The Works, in Lowestoft, was raided by thieves overnight. - Credit: Jen Jones

Two town centre stores were targeted by thieves overnight.

Thieves attempted to enter Shoe Zone, on London Road North, in Lowestoft, overnight on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

After being unable to enter the store, despite removing the locks, they then targeted The Works, just doors away.

Thieves broke the lock but were unable to enter Shoe Zone, in Lowestoft, overnight.

Thieves broke the lock but were unable to enter Shoe Zone, in Lowestoft, overnight. - Credit: Jen Jones

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "There was also a second report this morning of a burglary  at The Works on London Road North.

"Locks were broken and it is currently unclear what was taken."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the night is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting CAD 50 of June 9.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
  2. 2 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
  3. 3 Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner
  1. 4 Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery
  2. 5 Back of the net! Lowestoft firm to provide Euro 2020 goalposts
  3. 6 Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'
  4. 7 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
  5. 8 Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs
  6. 9 Man denies stabbing 21-year-old and possessing lock-knife
  7. 10 Country hotel 'vision' brought to life with new £200,000 refurbishment
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fish and chips

11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Tingdene have failed in an appeal to allow a 32 caravan extension at North Denes in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft caravan park told to remove extension by planning inspector

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A man caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to an immaculate Mercedes and a van following an an

Man, 21, charged with drug offences after simultaneous raids

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on June 1. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Suffolk Live

Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon