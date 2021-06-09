Two town centre stores targeted by thieves overnight
Published: 4:34 PM June 9, 2021
- Credit: Jen Jones
Two town centre stores were targeted by thieves overnight.
Thieves attempted to enter Shoe Zone, on London Road North, in Lowestoft, overnight on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
After being unable to enter the store, despite removing the locks, they then targeted The Works, just doors away.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "There was also a second report this morning of a burglary at The Works on London Road North.
"Locks were broken and it is currently unclear what was taken."
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the night is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting CAD 50 of June 9.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
- 2 Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing
- 3 Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner
- 4 Road closed and traffic diverted after 'defect' discovery
- 5 Back of the net! Lowestoft firm to provide Euro 2020 goalposts
- 6 Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'
- 7 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue
- 8 Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs
- 9 Man denies stabbing 21-year-old and possessing lock-knife
- 10 Country hotel 'vision' brought to life with new £200,000 refurbishment