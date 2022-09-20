Thieves steal bike that had been left locked in bike rack

The bike that was stolen in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Thieves stole a Giant bike that had been left locked in a bike rack near to a train station.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a pedal cycle in Lowestoft.

Officers said the theft took place on Station Square in Lowestoft, close to Saturday morning (September 17) between 7.45am and 10am.

A police spokesman said: "The black Giant pedal cycle had been left locked in a bike rack in

Station Square close to Lowestoft Train Station."

Anyone with information, or if you may have been offered a Giant bike for sale, is asked to contact the crime co-ordination centre, quoting crime reference number 37/60102/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.