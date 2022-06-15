Van stolen from driveway of home in broad daylight

The van was stolen in Gunton Avenue, Lowestoft during daylight hours. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a van from the driveway of a home during an incident in broad daylight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the van in Lowestoft.

It happened as the van was stolen in Gunton Avenue, Lowestoft during daylight hours yesterday (Tuesday, June 14).

A police spokesman said: "The van, registration JN04JEM, was stolen from a driveway on Gunton Avenue sometime between 8.30am and 5pm

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, or if you know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/36919/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.