News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves in white van flee with items left 'unattended' in alleyway

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:36 PM August 4, 2022
Items were stolen from an alleyway behind Essex Road in Lowestoft.

Items were stolen after they had been left unattended in an alleyway behind Essex Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole items that had been temporarily left in an alleyway.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the items of property in Lowestoft.

A folding metal trolley and water container were stolen after they had been left unattended in an alleyway behind Essex Road in Lowestoft.

Police said that the property had been left unattended "for a short period of time" when the theft happened about 3.10pm on July 27.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown suspect has then entered the alleyway and took the items before making off in a white transit van."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or if you witnessed the incident, please contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/47907/22 on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Staff at Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop after reopening

Suffolk Live News

First look as Lowestoft chippy reopens following major revamp

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Vauxhall Corsa after it was found by police.

'Wowsers' - Car falls off transporter while travelling through Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon