Thieves in white van flee with items left 'unattended' in alleyway

Thieves stole items that had been temporarily left in an alleyway.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the items of property in Lowestoft.

A folding metal trolley and water container were stolen after they had been left unattended in an alleyway behind Essex Road in Lowestoft.

Police said that the property had been left unattended "for a short period of time" when the theft happened about 3.10pm on July 27.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown suspect has then entered the alleyway and took the items before making off in a white transit van."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or if you witnessed the incident, please contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/47907/22 on 101.