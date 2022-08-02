News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man appears in court accused of making threat to kill MP

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:33 PM August 2, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for a 56-year-old man accused of making a threat to kill Suffolk MP Peter Aldous has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( August 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Neil Balderson of Arnold Street, Lowestoft.

He is accused of making a threat to Mr Aldous’s secretary in June this year to kill the MP intending she would fear the threat would be carried out.

Balderson, who is in custody and does not want to be legally represented, is also accused of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress.

Some of the ten charges relate to 999 and 111 calls allegedly made by him.

Judge Martyn Levett agreed to adjourn the plea hearing to allow Balderson to study documents in the case.

Mr Aldous, 60, is the Conservative MP for Waveney and has been an MP since 2010.

Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Amazon Prime Video of presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who this week admit

7 times Lowestoft has featured on TV

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have battled a blaze in Lowestoft that spread across an acre at Gunton Cliffs

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters battle clifftop blaze that caused road closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon