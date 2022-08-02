Man appears in court accused of making threat to kill MP

A plea hearing for a 56-year-old man accused of making a threat to kill Suffolk MP Peter Aldous has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( August 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Neil Balderson of Arnold Street, Lowestoft.

He is accused of making a threat to Mr Aldous’s secretary in June this year to kill the MP intending she would fear the threat would be carried out.

Balderson, who is in custody and does not want to be legally represented, is also accused of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress.

Some of the ten charges relate to 999 and 111 calls allegedly made by him.

Judge Martyn Levett agreed to adjourn the plea hearing to allow Balderson to study documents in the case.

Mr Aldous, 60, is the Conservative MP for Waveney and has been an MP since 2010.