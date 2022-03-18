Three arrested and 80 vehicles stopped in day of police action in Lowestoft

Lowestoft Police carried out 80 vehicle stops during their day of joint-agency action - Credit: PA

Three people were arrested and 80 vehicles were escorted to a check site during a day of police action in Lowestoft.

The Roads and Armed Policing Team led a multi-agency day of action yesterday, March 17, with the aim of disrupting and frustrating criminal activity. Especially that of organised crime groups who commit offences across county borders using the road network.

Eighty vehicles were identified as being potentially involved in criminality. They were brought to Clifton Road where officers conducted checks on the vehicles and occupants.

Police also focused on general road safety and the 'fatal four' offences of drink and drug driving, driving while using a mobile phone, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Those suspected of committing these offences were also stopped alongside unroadworthy or defective vehicles.

Only four of the 80 vehicles stopped left without offences.

A total of 87 Traffic Offence Reports were issued including 18 for not wearing a seatbelt, 17 for an insecure load, 13 for tinted windows, nine for illegal number plates, six for being overweight, four for careless driving and four for no insurance.

More than £2,000 was recovered in fines.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre. All three were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The Safety Camera Partnership conducted checks in eight Lowestoft locations and detected 62 offences.

Sergeant Julian Ditcham of the Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “These operations highlight the fact that far too many people are still driving vehicles that are clearly unsafe, have a defect of some description, or they are committing offences whilst at the wheel.

“We will continue to use days of action like these, both to target any criminals who may be travelling through Suffolk, but also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making our roads and county as a whole safer for everyone.”

The operation was carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Sentinel Team, Commercial Vehicle Unit, with support from the colleagues in the Modern Slavery Team and Safety Camera Partnership.

Partner agencies present included the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS), Environment Agency, National Trailer & Towing Association (NTTA), Home Office Immigration Enforcement, East Suffolk Council waste enforcement and taxi licensing.