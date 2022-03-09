Three arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of drug offences

Three people have been arrested in connection with suspected drug offences in Lowestoft.

Officers carried out a drugs search at a property in Reeve Street on Tuesday, March 8.

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers located drugs and a large quantity of money.

The drugs seized were class A and thought to be heroin.

A 53-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 26-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.

The three were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

They have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Officers are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/13972/22 by calling 101 or submitting a form on the website.