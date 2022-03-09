News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Three arrested in Lowestoft on suspicion of drug offences

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:11 PM March 9, 2022
Reeve Street in Lowestoft

Reeve Street in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Three people have been arrested in connection with suspected drug offences in Lowestoft.

Officers carried out a drugs search at a property in Reeve Street on Tuesday, March 8.

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers located drugs and a large quantity of money.

The drugs seized were class A and thought to be heroin.

A 53-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The 26-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.

The three were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Buyers across the world interested in Kirkley home worth over £1.1 million
  2. 2 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  3. 3 'It was disgusting': Landlords say rogue renters make their lives hell
  1. 4 Drone photos capture first section of Lowestoft Gull Wing third crossing
  2. 5 'We all miss mum so much': 'Perfect' Tracey fondly remembered
  3. 6 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  4. 7 Man fined for homophobic abuse towards police officer
  5. 8 Trees planted in school's wildlife area for Jubilee celebrations
  6. 9 Council's bill for overcharging tenants revealed to be around £3.2million
  7. 10 Busy road set for 'emergency closure' for urgent pothole repairs

They have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Officers are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/13972/22 by calling 101 or submitting a form on the website.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'.

Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

East Suffolk Council

Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon