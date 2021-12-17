Three bikes stolen during early morning garage burglary
- Credit: Google Images
Burglars raided a garage block close to a high-rise block of flats in Lowestoft and stole a battery and three bikes.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Lowestoft on Friday morning.
One of a block of garages close to St Peters Court - the residential tower block in Lowestoft - was forced open at sometime between 6.30am and 8am.
A police spokesman said: "A black and green Voodoo mountain bike was stolen together with a blue Cube mountain bike, a third bicycle and a battery.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/71257/21 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
