News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hybrid bike, road bike and mountain bike stolen in burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:37 AM May 9, 2022
St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft

St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Three bikes were stolen during two burglaries in Lowestoft over the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary and a separate burglary in Lowestoft.

A garage on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft was broken into at some time between 10pm on Friday, May 6 and 8am on Saturday, May 7.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has removed a padlock off the garage.

"A silver and black Boardman Hybrid bike and a ladies camouflage coloured Voodoo mountain bike were removed and stolen.

"On Saturday afternoon, May 7, between 3pm and 4pm a black and yellow Tour De France Carrera road bike was stolen from the front drive of a home on The Avenue."

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference numbers 27481/22 and 37/27548/22 via 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Oulton Ladies Group disbands

Long-established ladies group hold their final meeting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
JoJo's specialises in burgers and southern style cuisine

'We're getting there' - Restaurant hopes for high street footfall return

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This Citroen Saxo was among a number of vehicles seized by Lowestoft police.

Vehicles including e-scooter seen on A47 stopped for anti-social driving

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

Suffolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man with links to Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon