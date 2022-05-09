Hybrid bike, road bike and mountain bike stolen in burglaries
Three bikes were stolen during two burglaries in Lowestoft over the weekend.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary and a separate burglary in Lowestoft.
A garage on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft was broken into at some time between 10pm on Friday, May 6 and 8am on Saturday, May 7.
A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has removed a padlock off the garage.
"A silver and black Boardman Hybrid bike and a ladies camouflage coloured Voodoo mountain bike were removed and stolen.
"On Saturday afternoon, May 7, between 3pm and 4pm a black and yellow Tour De France Carrera road bike was stolen from the front drive of a home on The Avenue."
Information should be directed to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference numbers 27481/22 and 37/27548/22 via 101.