Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Three men arrested after van targeted in break-in

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:39 PM June 18, 2021   
Three men were arrested for allegedly "breaking into a van" that was parked on Norfolk Street, Lowestoft.

Three men were arrested by police on suspicion of theft after a van was targeted in a break-in.

Police were alerted following reports of men "breaking into a van" that was parked on Norfolk Street, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "In the early hours of June 16 three men were arrested by officers on Norfolk Street, Lowestoft after reports of males breaking into a van."

All three men were taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for further investigations before being released on bail until July 12 pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/31942/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News




