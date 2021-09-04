Three men released under investigation after man repeatedly punched

Published: 9:55 AM September 4, 2021

Hollingsworth Road, where the assault took place. - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries after a man was punched on the head in Lowestoft.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Hollingsworth Road, near Tesco Express on August 31.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was putting his shopping away in the Tesco car park when a silver Ford Focus pulled up beside him.

Two males got out of the car and, after an altercation, the victim got on his bike to ride away.

The victim was then chased by the suspects and when he stopped they repeatedly punched him in the head.

The victim had to attend hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police arrested three males on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The three males, aged 17, 18, and 38, were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are asking for anyone with information, who saw the assault or knows who was responsible, to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/48109/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.