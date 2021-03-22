Three men wanted after meat and alcohol stolen from shops

Published: 1:08 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM March 22, 2021

CCTV still of one of the men. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Three men are wanted by police after stealing meat and alcohol from two shops.

The first incident took place on Thursday, March 4 at the Co-Operative store on London Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

CCTV still of the second man. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Three men entered a shop and filled their coats with meat, while one of them also filled a bag with meat before leaving the store, making no attempt to pay.

A second incident took place on Saturday, March 6 at the One Stop Store on Carlton Road in Lowestoft, where three men entered the shop and filled their coats with meat, while one of the trio also filled a bag full of alcoholic drink, before leaving the store making no attempt to pay.

Police are looking to trace the men. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the image, should contact Lowestoft police.