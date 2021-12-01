Three people arrested in Lowestoft as part of burglary crackdown
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Three people have been arrested as part of a police crackdown into burglary offences in Norfolk.
Two men and one woman were arrested after officers swooped on an address in Sussex Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on Monday, November 29.
Officers approached a vehicle on Sussex Road, however, the driver allegedly attempted to drive off and hit another car in the process.
No one was injured in the crash, however, the suspects were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A 29-year-old from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, failing to stop, driving without insurance, aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, three offences of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and driving on false plates.
Two other people, an 18-year-old man from Great Yarmouth and a 33-year-old woman from Lowestoft were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The 18-year-old was also questioned on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
All suspects were released on bail pending further enquiries until Wednesday, December 22, 2021.