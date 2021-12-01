News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Three people arrested in Lowestoft as part of burglary crackdown

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:58 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 11:06 AM December 1, 2021
Police on patrol in Norwich City Centre.

Police arrested three people in Lowestoft on Monday, November 29, as part of a crackdown on burglary offences in Norfolk. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Three people have been arrested as part of a police crackdown into burglary offences in Norfolk.

Two men and one woman were arrested after officers swooped on an address in Sussex Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on Monday, November 29.

Officers approached a vehicle on Sussex Road, however, the driver allegedly attempted to drive off and hit another car in the process.

No one was injured in the crash, however, the suspects were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 29-year-old from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, failing to stop, driving without insurance, aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, three offences of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and driving on false plates.

Two other people, an 18-year-old man from Great Yarmouth and a 33-year-old woman from Lowestoft were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The 18-year-old was also questioned on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All suspects were released on bail pending further enquiries until Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Lowestoft News

