Claims against DJ Tim Westwood go back to 1980s

Allegations against Lowestoft-born DJ Tim Westwood date back four decades, Scotland Yard have confirmed.

The DJ, who has not been named as a suspect by the Metropolitan Police, has previously been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women and has denied any wrongdoing.

It comes as an internal review found the BBC should have further explored issues raised about Westwood during his time at the broadcaster.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime continue to investigate four reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue.

“We would appeal to anyone who has been the victim of sexual crime to contact police. Your complaint will be thoroughly investigated and you will be supported by specialist officers.”

The veteran DJ, who left the BBC in 2013, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour.

Westwood, 64, “strongly” denies any wrongdoing.

In July, the BBC said it received six complaints against Westwood, including one that was referred to police, despite director-general Tim Davie previously saying he had seen “no evidence of complaints”.

Mr Davie subsequently launched an internal audit, reporting to the BBC board’s senior independent director, Sir Nicholas Serota.

Following the report’s publication on Thursday, the corporation has appointed an independent reviewer to lead a broader review into what was known about concerns raised about Westwood.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency in April said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

The DJ, who is the son of Bill Westwood, the former Anglican bishop of Peterborough, began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

He left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular show on Saturday nights, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”.