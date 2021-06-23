Refurbished seafront toilet block set on fire in vandalism spree

Gallery

Published: 3:30 PM June 23, 2021

The block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft have been closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Seafront toilets which had undergone major refurbishment work last summer have been temporarily closed.

The public toilets below the Pagoda-style shelter at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade are among three toilet blocks in the town that have been closed after being damaged by arsonists and vandals in the past few days.

The public toilets below the Pagoda-style shelter at Jubilee North on Lowestoft promenade have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Public conveniences at Kensington Gardens and the Pakefield Street toilets have also been shut - with signs up to warn people they've been "Closed due to vandalism".

The block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police investigations are under way after a "suspicious fire" at a block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road on Saturday, June 19.

The block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

The block of public toilets in Kensington Gardens on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

With police also called to the scene, a spokesman said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing."

The toilet block has been temporarily closed due to vandalism. - Credit: Mick Howes

A Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "Over the weekend, vandalism to the Kensington Gardens and Pakefield Street public conveniences occurred.

The block of public toilets on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The damage caused to the public conveniences at Kensington Gardens, located at the respected open space, included severe fire and smoke damage, destruction to pipework, sinks and the walls of the facilities.

"The Pakefield Street public conveniences suffered damage such as toilet roll holders detached, lighting smashed inside and outside the facility, fire and smoke damage and lavatories congested with toilet rolls.

The block of public toilets on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

"East Suffolk Norse is currently reviewing the full damage.

"These vital facilities will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

The block of public toilets on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft have been temporarily closed. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Further to this the Jubilee North public conveniences, which are maintained by East Suffolk Council, are also temporarily closed due to the amount of damage that was inflicted over the weekend."

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Following a fire, the recently refurbished Jubilee North toilets at Lowestoft’s South Beach are currently closed.

"The fire damage mainly occurred in the baby changing facility and smoke damage has potentially caused further problems in the adjoining facilities.

“Officers are meeting with our contractors later this week to ascertain the full extent of the damage, the repairs subsequently required, and the costs involved.

"This meeting will also inform the timescale of the repairs.”

Major works had seen the public toilets on Lowestoft seafront closed for two months from May to July last year as new sensor taps and antimicrobial copper touchpoints were installed, along with brand new toilets, sinks and floors.

After the refurbishment work had been completed on Lowestoft seafront toilets last summer. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Witnesses or information to Lowestoft Police, quoting reference 37/32773/21, on 101.



