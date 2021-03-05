News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tools stolen from work van during night time break-in

Jasper King

Published: 1:08 PM March 5, 2021   
It happened on Pound Road in Beccles during the dead of night. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a work van during the night.

It took place on Pound Road in Beccles at about 12.30am on Wednesday, March 3.

A white Ford Transit was broken into with the tools contained inside  - a drill and angle grinder - stolen.

Police are reminding owners of such work vans to keep them secure and remain vigilant for any suspicious behaviour around their vehicles.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, knows the whereabouts of the tools stolen or knows who was responsible can contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/10725/21.

