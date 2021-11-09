Tools and hand drill stolen as garage is targeted in Lowestoft burglary

A garage was targeted during a burglary on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars forced open the electric roller door of a garage at a home in Oulton during an early morning burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime on Saturday, November 6 between 2.50am and 4.10am an unknown person or persons have gained entry to a garage by forcing the electric roller door.

"Once inside a moped and pedal cycle were moved near to the garage door, but left.

"A hand drill and tools were stolen.

You may also want to watch:

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62538/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.