Tools and hand drill stolen as garage is targeted in Lowestoft burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:00 PM November 9, 2021
A garage was targeted during a burglary on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft.

A garage was targeted during a burglary on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars forced open the electric roller door of a garage at a home in Oulton during an early morning burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime on Saturday, November 6 between 2.50am and 4.10am an unknown person or persons have gained entry to a garage by forcing the electric roller door.

"Once inside a moped and pedal cycle were moved near to the garage door, but left.

"A hand drill and tools were stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62538/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

