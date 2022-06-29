News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Clubbers test positive for heroin and cocaine in Lowestoft venue

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:12 PM June 29, 2022
fish and chips claremont pier

The traces were detected at The Venue on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traces of heroin, cocaine and ketamine have been found on clubbers in a Lowestoft nightclub.

The drug traces were found during an evening of police action which saw officers team up with the town's Venue nightclub on Claremont Pier, in an attempt to curb drug use in the town.

Police partnered with the club to carry out swabs on drinkers as a condition of entry and found that 27 of 155 people tested had traces of illegal drugs.

The most frequently found drug was cocaine, but officers also found traces of cannabis, heroin and ketamine.

Of the 27 people, 16 gave swabs of 'actionable' strength – meaning the reading was significant enough to escort the customer to a room to discuss the reading and consider further action if necessary.

Officers also used powers under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 10 times to search people.

During the night, three crimes were recorded – two for possession of cocaine and one for possession of cannabis.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
  2. 2 Behind the scaffolding at historic former Post Office
  3. 3 New Taco Bell restaurant step closer to town centre unveiling
  1. 4 Clubbers test positive for heroin and cocaine in Lowestoft venue
  2. 5 Living room window shattered in attempted burglary in Lowestoft
  3. 6 See stunning image of Pakefield Man gazing at night's sky
  4. 7 Lowestoft man loses appeal against conviction for Covid lockdown breach
  5. 8 15 sights you will remember from Lowestoft in the 1990s
  6. 9 Four-bed with fruit trees and sea view on sale for £400k
  7. 10 Bosses of Worlingham Hall admit failing to comply with fire safety notice

Anti-spiking cup covers were also handed out to customers.

Sergeant Rob Meen of Suffolk police, who led the initiative, said: “This was a joint venture between police and the nightclub with the club very supportive and this overwhelming backing clearly demonstrates their ‘no tolerance’ policy of drugs on their premises.

“The feedback from customers on the swabbing was very positive with people saying such action made them feel safe – a comment made by many female customers in particular, others saying what a good idea it was and even describing the action as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘brilliant’.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out in a safe environment.

"We continue to work closely with local authorities and licensed premises to put in measures to reduce offending, reassure the public and support the night-time economy industry.”

Suffolk police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore said: “I’m really pleased to hear the drug-checking event in Lowestoft was such a success.  

"I’d like to pass on my gratitude to the Venue for their support, their zero-tolerance attitude is exactly what we need."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Cars across East Anglia have been covered in dust

Why has my car been covered in dust?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

Dog left in hot car rescued by police in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tobacco seized following the raid at Town Mini Market in Lowestoft.

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Store owner fined for selling illegal tobacco

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon