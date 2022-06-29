Clubbers test positive for heroin and cocaine in Lowestoft venue

The traces were detected at The Venue on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traces of heroin, cocaine and ketamine have been found on clubbers in a Lowestoft nightclub.

The drug traces were found during an evening of police action which saw officers team up with the town's Venue nightclub on Claremont Pier, in an attempt to curb drug use in the town.

Police partnered with the club to carry out swabs on drinkers as a condition of entry and found that 27 of 155 people tested had traces of illegal drugs.

The most frequently found drug was cocaine, but officers also found traces of cannabis, heroin and ketamine.

Of the 27 people, 16 gave swabs of 'actionable' strength – meaning the reading was significant enough to escort the customer to a room to discuss the reading and consider further action if necessary.

Officers also used powers under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 10 times to search people.

During the night, three crimes were recorded – two for possession of cocaine and one for possession of cannabis.

Anti-spiking cup covers were also handed out to customers.

Sergeant Rob Meen of Suffolk police, who led the initiative, said: “This was a joint venture between police and the nightclub with the club very supportive and this overwhelming backing clearly demonstrates their ‘no tolerance’ policy of drugs on their premises.

“The feedback from customers on the swabbing was very positive with people saying such action made them feel safe – a comment made by many female customers in particular, others saying what a good idea it was and even describing the action as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘brilliant’.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out in a safe environment.

"We continue to work closely with local authorities and licensed premises to put in measures to reduce offending, reassure the public and support the night-time economy industry.”

Suffolk police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore said: “I’m really pleased to hear the drug-checking event in Lowestoft was such a success.

"I’d like to pass on my gratitude to the Venue for their support, their zero-tolerance attitude is exactly what we need."