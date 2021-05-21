News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Trading Standards issue 'Nottingham Knockers' warning

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM May 21, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. Picture: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera. - Credit: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera

Householders are being warned about a group of people operating across the area following a series of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents about the group, who have been attempting to sell household items in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' were going door to door in Kessingland on Thursday, May 20.

They knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We’ve had reports that Nottingham Knockers have been calling at properties in and around Kessingland.

"They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere in the county.

"If you are approached at the door and are not expecting a caller, our advice is not to answer.

"These individuals are claiming that they have just come out of prison, and are on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways.

"They then try to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices."

