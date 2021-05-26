News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

'Please refuse to buy': Fresh warning as 'Nottingham Knockers' target homes

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:23 AM May 26, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning.

Homeowners are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a fresh warning to residents about a group of people, who have been attempting to sell household items in the Lowestoft and Beccles area.

The so-called Nottingham Knockers were reported going door to door in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, on Thursday, May 20.

Now they have been reported "calling at properties in Mutford" on Tuesday, May 25.

They knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere in the county or East Suffolk area.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in gangs across the country and they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme.

"If you are approached at the door, please refuse to buy."

Instead report them to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.



East Suffolk News
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

