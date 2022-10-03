Trial date set for man accused of threatening to kill Waveney MP

A man accused of threatening to kill a MP is set to face trial in December.

Neil Balderson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 3, for a case management hearing.

The 56-year-old, of Arnold Street, Lowestoft, is accused of making a threat to kill Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Balderson, who is in custody and did not wish to be legally represented, allegedly made a threat to Mr Aldous’s secretary in June this year to kill the MP, intending she would fear the threat would be carried out.

He is also accused of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress.

Some of the 10 charges relate to 999 and 111 calls allegedly made by him.

Balderson has yet to enter pleas to the charges but his trial, which is expected to last three days, is expected to get under way on December 5.

Mr Aldous has been the Conservative MP for Waveney since 2010.