Red Triumph motorbike stolen from outside home in Lowestoft

Published: 11:00 AM August 10, 2021

A red Triumph Speed Triple (95SI) motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the theft of a red Triumph Speed Triple (95SI) motorbike from outside of a home on Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The bike was stolen from Edinburgh Road on Thursday, July 29 between 10am and 5pm.

"The registration of the Triumph motorbike is KP54LSO.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the motorbike is now, please contact Suffolk Police by quoting crime reference number 37/41841/21 on 101.

You can also report details online, quoting the crime reference number, via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.