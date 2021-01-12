News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Silver Triumph motorbike stolen from outside home

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:56 AM January 12, 2021   
Silver Triumph TT600 motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft.

A motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the Silver Triumph TT600 was taken from outside a home on Oulton Road in Oulton, Lowestoft.

The theft of the machine, registration YR02 VAX, happened sometime between 10pm on Saturday, January 9 and 10am on Sunday, January 10.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?”

Anyone with information should call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1515/21 or report details online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

