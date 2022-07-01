TV and prescription medicine stolen from Lowestoft home
- Credit: Google
Burglars snatched a smart TV and medication from a home in Lowestoft after breaking in through the front door.
The burglary took place in Beaconsfield Road between 5.40pm and 6.30pm on June 28.
The thieves entered a home and stole a 40in smart TV and a packet of prescription medicine.
It is believed they entered and exited through the front door.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information related to the incident.
They are asking anyone with information or who saw suspicious behaviour in the vicinity to contact Lowestoft CID quoting crime reference number 37/41049/22.
Members of the public can contact them via eastcid@suffolk.police.uk, on the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.