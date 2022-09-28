Two arrested after 'heap' of cheese, alcohol and cleaning products stolen
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men have been arrested after a "whole heap" of cheese was stolen along with alcohol and cleaning products were stolen.
The items were stolen from a Premier Post Office in Pakefield Street in Lowestoft along with other items of food stuff.
It happened at 10pm on Tuesday, September 27.
A 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft from a shop.
The pair were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning, where they remain.
A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Two individuals decided to visit Pakefield Premier and stole a whole heap of tasty product before trying to leg it.
"Unfortunately for them NRT five and NRT four were on the case and managed to arrest the pair for shop theft."
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 37/62146/22.