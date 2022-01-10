News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Man and woman arrested as cash and drugs seized in raid

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:00 PM January 10, 2022
Updated: 3:19 PM January 10, 2022
Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft

Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

Investigations are continuing after two people were arrested in an early morning drugs raid.

Officers from the east Kestrel Team raided a property on Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, January 7.

Police swooped at about 8am at a property on Cleveland Road, with a quantity of class A and class B drugs seized along with "a substantial amount of cash."

A police spokesman said: "Two people were arrested for the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering.

"An 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team – or Kestrel team – is dedicated to tackling criminal and ASB challenges that emerge in a particular area.

Supporting Suffolk Police’s capability to address crime and associated anti-social behaviour across the county in apparent ‘hotspots’, they can help tackle issues and concerns which local communities have raised to local officers.

With inquiries ongoing, contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/1200/22.

