Two charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin

James Weeds

Published: 6:14 PM July 2, 2021   
Two men were charged for possession of Class A drugs with intent. - Credit: PA

Two men have been charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Lowestoft.

At approximately 1.40pm on Thursday, July 1, officers from the Sentinel and East Scorpion Team executed a warrant at an address in Salisbury Road where a large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine, mobile phones and cash were seized.

Cannabis was also recovered from within the building.

Joshua Fouche-Bolt, 21, of Salisbury Road in Lowestoft, and Oliver Millington, 21, of Round Moor Walk in Birmingham, were charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) with intent to supply, and one count of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply.

They have both been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court tomorrow, Saturday, July 3.

Lowestoft News

