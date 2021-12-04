Man charged and two arrested after victim hit with knife in assault

An alleyway has been cordoned off following an assault in Lowestoft High Street - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been charged and two others arrested in connection with an early morning assault in Lowestoft.

Investigations are continuing after a man was hit with a club and struck with a knife during the attack last month.

The man was hit on the neck and head in Lowestoft High Street in the early hours of September 11.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, had met a group who were known to him at around 1.35am, when he tried to resolve a previous argument.

After the conversation, the man walked away when he was attacked by three men and left a trail of blood as he walked off towards the Jubilee petrol station.

A 29-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested on October 5 and after answering bail last month he was rebailed until January 5, 2022.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and subsequently released under investigation, while a third man was charged last month.

Matthew Knights, 30, of Harebell Way in Carlton Colville was charged with unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence towards another and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 19 and was remanded in custody.