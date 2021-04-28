Two arrested after driver rammed police cars and level crossing

Published: 4:08 PM April 28, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with a crash that saw a driver ram two police cars before careering into a level crossing.

A black Clio collided with two police cars before the driver escaped after crashing into a level crossing on the B1531 Victoria Road, with the junction of Bridge Road, in Oulton Broad on April 14.

Police said that the vehicles had not been chasing the driver at the time of the crash that caused delays on roads across Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Today, Wednesday, April 28, officers from Operation Sentinel arrested two persons in connection to a road traffic collision at Oulton Broad, on the B1531 Victoria Road, on April 14.

"A male, aged 24 from the Lowestoft area, was arrested for aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police/failing to report an accident.

"A male, aged 23 from the Lowestoft area, was arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice."

Both men remain in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.



