Bikes stolen after thieves jumped over fence

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:17 PM June 4, 2021   
The black Carrera bike, with blue writing, which was stolen.

The black Carrera bike, with blue writing, which was stolen. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Two bikes were stolen after thieves had jumped over a fence to access a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the bike thefts after an outbuilding at a home in Southfield Gardens in the town was broken into.

It happened between midnight and 3am on Saturday, May 29.

A police spokesman said: "At some point during the times stated it is believed the offender/s have jumped over the fence of a residential property and removed two bikes from an outhouse."  

One is a black Carrera bike, with blue writing, while the other is a black, Dawes-branded bike, with a brown basket.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen bikes matching these descriptions, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/29021/21 or email Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

