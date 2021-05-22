Live
Man arrested and car seized after motorists stopped on same street
- Credit: Google Images
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug offences while a car was seized by police after vehicles were stopped on the same coastal street.
Officers from the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a silver Vauxhall on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft on Friday, May 21 with the motorist subsequently found to be "a disqualified driver," as the car was seized.
Officers from the Roads & Armed Policing Team (RAPT) had previously stopped a white car on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft last weekend.
A police spokesman said: "The driver was found to have a revoked licence and no insurance.
"To add to this he failed the roadside breath test and after a search, he was found in possession of cannabis."
You may also want to watch:
He was subsequently arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre as investigations continue.
Most Read
- 1 'End of an era’: Family-run business set to close in town after 60 years
- 2 Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house
- 3 Work under way on new homes at vacant town centre site
- 4 'Amazing and kind': Family's tribute to mum whose sepsis went undiagnosed
- 5 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden
- 6 Abandoned coastal hotel with swimming pool sells for £666k at auction
- 7 Trading Standards issue 'Nottingham Knockers' warning
- 8 Woman 'flees from scene' after crash between two motorists in Beccles
- 9 'Above the call of duty' - taxi driver's surprise for grieving family
- 10 Arson arrest after lit aerosol cans sprayed in shopping centre