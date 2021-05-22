Man arrested and car seized after motorists stopped on same street

Live

Published: 2:42 PM May 22, 2021

Two cars were stopped on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug offences while a car was seized by police after vehicles were stopped on the same coastal street.

Officers from the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a silver Vauxhall on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft on Friday, May 21 with the motorist subsequently found to be "a disqualified driver," as the car was seized.

Officers from the Roads & Armed Policing Team (RAPT) had previously stopped a white car on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft last weekend.

A police spokesman said: "The driver was found to have a revoked licence and no insurance.

"To add to this he failed the roadside breath test and after a search, he was found in possession of cannabis."

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre as investigations continue.