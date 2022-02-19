Two people charged after drug raid in Lowestoft

Two people have been charged with drug offences following a raid in Lowestoft. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Two people have been charged in connection with drug offences after officers searched a property in Lowestoft.

On Wednesday, February 16, a drug search was conducted in a premises in London Road South where officers found and seized class A drugs.

An amount of money, suspected to be proceeds of crime, was also found.

A 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Annie Macrea, of London Road South in Lowestoft, and Karl Rusdell, of no fixed abode, were both charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply, namely cocaine and possession of cannabis.

The pair were remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 17 where they were released on police bail.

They will receive a further hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 17.

