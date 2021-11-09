Jewellery stolen after burglars raid two Lowestoft homes

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with two house burglaries on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars broke into two homes on one Lowestoft street and stole jewellery during afternoon raids.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with two house burglaries on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft at the weekend.

Glass in a window was smashed before entry was gained into a home on Yarmouth Road about 12.06pm on Saturday, November 6.

Once inside, burglars searched the home and stole jewellery.

Another home on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft was broken into between noon and 7.45pm on Saturday, November 6.

Damage was caused to a back door as burglars gained entry to the home, before an "untidy search" was carried out with jewellery items stolen.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between noon and 7.45pm on Saturday, November 6 and who may have dashcam footage."

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police CID East Team 3, quoting crime reference numbers 37/25252/21 or 37/25262/21 on 101.